Virat Kohli on Thursday shocked the cricketing world by announcing that he will be stepping down as the captain in the shortest format of the game after the completion of T20 World Cup. The timing of Kohli's announcement not only left fans surprised but former chief selector MSK Prasad and former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan too were amazed by the 32-year-old's call. Irfan, during a chat with the Sportstar, said normally such calls are taken after the tournament and wondered what will be the turn of events if Kohli manages to win the title later this year.

"The timing of the announcement has definitely surprised me because you normally take such calls after a tournament. I wonder what will happen if we go on to win the T20 World Cup," Irfan Pathan was quoted as saying by Sportstar.

"He has been a wonderful leader and we have seen what he can do in Test cricket in terms of leadership. There will obviously be questions of him not winning ICC tournaments, but I am sure he has taken the decision after a lot of thought. It is not an easy decision for anyone, but I hope that for the legacy of Virat, we win this World Cup. I hope he can finish it in style by winning the title," Irfan added.

MSK Prasad asserted that bio-bubble life might have impacted Kohli's mindset.

"It is a little surprising that the decision was announced before the T20 World Cup. But then, the stress he must be carrying due to the bubble life and moving on from one bubble to another (could have also impacted). It is clearly visible and that has impacted his mindset," the former chief selector told Sportstar.

Kohli will be leading Team India in his first-ever T20 World Cup and he will be looking to end India's 14-year wait for the title.

India will begin their T20 World Cup campaign against arch-rivals Pakistan in Dubai on October 24.