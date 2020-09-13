Anushka Sharma, who last month announced that she and Virat Kohli are expecting their first child in January, took to Instagram to share a picture of her baby bump. "Nothing is more real & humbling than experiencing creation of life in you," she captioned the picture. "When this is not in your control then really what is ?" she wrote. Despite her thoughtful caption, it was Virat Kohli's comment that really stole the cake. "My whole world in one frame," the India and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) captain wrote, with a heart emoji.

Kohli and Anushka, who got married in November 2017, took to social media on August 27 to announce that they are expecting their first child.

"And then, we were three! Arriving Jan 2021," Kohli tweeted.

And then, we were three! Arriving Jan 2021 pic.twitter.com/0BDSogBM1n — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) August 27, 2020

The 32-year-old Bollywood actor also shared a similar tweet on her account.

Kohli is currently in the United Arab Emirates for this year's season of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

He will be leading RCB in their quest for a maiden IPL title once the cash-rich league gets underway on September 19.

RCB will play their first match of the tournament on September 21 against SunRisers Hyderabad in Dubai.

Kohli said that he feels this is the most balanced their squad has been since 2016, when they last reached the final.

He said that he has never been this calm ahead of an IPL season.