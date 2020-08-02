Indian skipper Virat Kohli on Thursday took to Twitter to announce he and his actress wife Anushka Sharma are expecting their first child. Kohli and Anushka, who got married in December 2017, will be welcoming their first child in January next year. "And then, we were three! Arriving Jan 2021," Kohli tweeted. The 32-year-old Bollywood actress also shared a similar tweet on her account, informing her fans about the good news.

And then, we were three! Arriving Jan 2021 pic.twitter.com/0BDSogBM1n — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) August 27, 2020

Kohli is currently in Dubai to take part in the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League, where he will be leading Royal Challenges Bangalore.

Kohli has never won the IPL and they had a terrible last season as they finished rock-bottom in the points table.

However, with some signing and change in coaching staff they would be hoping to turn things this time around and lay their hands on their maiden IPL title

The entire RCB squad has already reached the United Arab Emirates for the IPL 2020 and will soon begin their preparations after completing their mandatory quarantine, as per the protocols laid out by the BCCI.

RCB's director of cricket Mike Hesson on Wednesday said that they have a balanced unit which is not dependent on just their batting department.

"We were very clear about our death bowling and wanted to make sure we got it covered. We went into the auction wanting to fix that," said Hesson at the virtual media interaction.

"We have got Udana, Morris, Richardson, Steyn. Navdeep Saini has done the job nicely and our spinners too will play a big part. We got Chahal who is exceptional bowler and a nice mix of spinners (Shahbaz Nadeem, Pawan Negi, Moeen Ali).

"We think we are not so much reliant on our batting and have a balanced unit."

Hesson said that they have even improved their death bowling by including some quality bowlers in the lineup.

(with PTI inputs)