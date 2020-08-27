Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's relationship is something that has been in the forefront of the fans of both over the years, ever since they met in 2013. “The first time I met her I cracked a joke immediately. I was very nervous and that's why I cracked a joke because I didn't know what to do. I was standing on sets and was being all nervous and jittery.” Virat Kohli said during an episode of Graham Bensinger's talk show ‘In Depth with Graham Bensinger' as he recalled the day he first met Anushka Sharma on the sets of a shoot some time in 2013. From this bout of nervousness to a would-be father, he has come along a long way over the span of the past seven years. Virat and Anushka got married in November 2017 and that was the culmination of what appeared to the public eye as a show of unflinching support in times good and bad. On Thursday, both took to social media to announce the news that they were expecting their first child, adding another chapter to their story.

While their public appearances at cricket matches and TV advertisements have been the most eye-catchy, it was Virat's defence of Anushka when she was targeted for the cricketer's regressing performances on the field.

After India's loss in the 2015 World Cup semi-final, Virat Kohli hit out at trolls who had blamed Anushka for his early dismissal in the knockout clash.

“Shame on those people who have been having a go at Anushka for the longest time and connecting every negative thing to her. Shame on those people calling themselves educated. Shame on blaming and making fun of her when she has no control over what I do with my sport. If anything, she has only motivated and given me more positivity,” said Kohli's strong message on social media.

But the speculations didn't end there and when their appearances had become more frequent in the public, so did the speculations.

In 2017, the couple formally tied the knot in Italy in a private ceremony with only with the closest in family and friends present. They announced their marriage on social media the same day and put all speculations to rest.

Anushka has been a constant in the stands during India matches and, in the IPL, where Kohli plays for Royal Challengers Bangalore.