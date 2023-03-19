Australia left-arm pacer Mitchell Starc was all over India's top-order in the first ODI at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Friday. Starc returned figures of 3/49, dismissing Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav off consecutive deliveries. Former Pakistan spinner Danish Kaneria highlighted Kohli's dismissal off Starc's delivery, and fired a warning bell for the star batter. Kaneria suggested that Kohli's struggles against left-arm pacers could haunt him at the World Test Championship (WTC) final, where India are scheduled to play Australia in June.

"Virat Kohli isn't comfortable against left-arm pacers when the ball comes back in. He will have to practice to face Mitchell Starc in the World Test Championship final. The team management should bring in left-arm pacers like T Natarajan as net bowlers," Kaneria said in a video on his YouTube channel.

India won the first ODI by 5 wickets as KL Rahul led the 189-run chase, smashing an unbeaten 75. He took stock and an unbeaten 108-run sixth-wicket stand with Ravindra Jadeja (45 not out) ensured the hosts secured victory in 39.5 overs.

Sharing his views on Rahul, Kaneria quipped: "KL Rahul has dealt a major setback. He was dropped from the Test team and he knows that he will have to deliver now and have to be very sensible. Dropping someone is never the solution. You need to fix the problems. He looked very composed today and the Australian bowlers couldn't hit his pads as he was getting behind the line of the ball," he added.

India and Australia will square off in the second ODI in Visakhapatnam on Sunday.