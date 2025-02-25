Story ProgressBack to home
Australia vs South Africa LIVE Score, Champions Trophy 2025: Rain Threatens To Impact Group B Semifinal Race
Australia vs South Africa LIVE Score, ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Australia will be taking on South Africa in their next Group B match of the Champions Trophy on Tuesday in Rawalpindi.
Australia vs South Africa Live Updates, Champions Trophy 2025© AFP
Australia vs South Africa Champions Trophy 2025, Live Updates: Australia will be taking on South Africa in their next Group B match of the Champions Trophy on Tuesday in Rawalpindi. The Steve Smith-led side will be coming to this match after registering a historic victory over England in the opener. On the other hand, the Proteas defeated Afghanistan by 107. Australia are bound to miss the pace trio of Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood in the tournament but at least in the opener, the audacious batting display compensated for their absence. (Live Scorecard)
ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Live Updates: Australia vs South Africa, straight from Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi:
Get alerts for live updates
Turn on notifications to receive alerts as stories develop in real-time. You can manage alerts in your app's settings.
Topics mentioned in this article
Get the Latest Cricket Updates, Check India vs England 2025, Results, News and ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Updates at NDTV Sports. Like Us On Facebook Or Follow Us On Twitter For More Sports Updates. You Can Also Download The NDTV Cricket App For Android Or iOS.