Australia vs South Africa, Champions Trophy 2025 Live Streaming: After registering a record-breaking victory over England in the opener, Australia are ready to face South Africa in their next Group B match of the Champions Trophy 2025 in Rawalpindi on Tuesday. Not many were giving a depleted Australia a chance in the tournament but their record-breaking chase against England in Lahore has once again shown their penchant for rising to the occasion in ICC events. The dew played its part the other night in Lahore and could once again aid the chasing team in Rawalpindi.

Ryan Rickleton in the South African dressing room would be beaming with confidence after an attacking hundred against Afghanistan. Number three, four, five striking half-centuries augurs well for the Temba Bavuma-led side. Heinrich Klaasen missed out on the last game due to injury and his participation in Tuesday's game is not certain.

ICC Champions Trophy 2025 LIVE Streaming, check where and how to watch AUS vs SA LIVE Telecast

When will the Australia vs South Africa, Champions Trophy 2025 match take place?

The Australia vs South Africa, Champions Trophy 2025 match will take place on Tuesday, February 25.

Where will the Australia vs South Africa, Champions Trophy 2025 match be held?

The Australia vs South Africa, Champions Trophy 2025 match will be held at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi.

What time will the Australia vs South Africa, Champions Trophy 2025 match start?

The Australia vs South Africa, Champions Trophy 2025 match will start at 2:30 PM IST. The toss will take place at 2:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will show the live telecast of the Australia vs South Africa, Champions Trophy 2025 match?

The Australia vs South Africa, Champions Trophy 2025 match will be televised live on the Star Sports Network and Sports 18 Network in India.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Australia vs South Africa, Champions Trophy 2025 match?

The Australia vs South Africa, Champions Trophy 2025 match will be live streamed on the Jio Hotstar app and website in India.

(All details are as per information provided by the broadcaster)

(With PTI Inputs)