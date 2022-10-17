Virat Kohli might have been dismissed for just 19 runs against Australia in Team India's warm-up fixture on Monday but the former India skipper changed the complexion of the game through his brilliant fielding in the dying minutes of the game. First, he showed great agility in the field, and he brought about the run-out of Tim David in the penultimate over of the T20 World Cup warm-up match.

And with Australia needing 11 runs off the final over, Virat Kohli came up with another brilliant effort at long-on, and he took a one-handed blinder to send Pat Cummins back to the hut.

It was a low full-toss bowled by Mohammed Shami and Cummins drilled it down the ground powerfully. The ball was looking set to go over the boundary ropes but Kohli timed his jump to perfection at long-on, leapt with his right hand and clinged onto a one-handed blinder.

VIRAT KOHLI STOP IT!! Takes catch of the tournament.. in a warm up #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/KosXyZw8lm — Liam Clarke (@Clarkeyy23) October 17, 2022

Such was the brilliance of the catch, that even Australian players, sitting in the dug-out, applauded Kohli.

Shami was brilliant in the final over and he just conceded four runs in the final over, as India wrapped up a six-run win.

In the entire contest, Australia were on top as skipper Aaron Finch guided the chase of 187 but after his dismissal, the hosts of T20 World Cup lost wickets in a cluster and India wrapped up a narrow win.

India had earlier posted 186/7 in 20 overs, owing to half-centuries by Suryakumar Yadav and KL Rahul.