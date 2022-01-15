Virat Kohli on Saturday announced on social media that he will no longer be the leader of the Indian Test side. The shocking decision comes a day after India went down against hosts South Africa in the third and final Test to concede the series 1-2. India's quest for a maiden Test series win in South Africa continued. However, Virat led India incredibly well in 68 matches and has been the most successful captain with 40 wins.

Here's a look at the best Test series wins India enjoyed under his inspirational leadership:

India's tour of Australia (2018-19)

India clinched the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2-1 in 2018-2019 in epic fashion. They also become the first subcontinent team to win a Test series against Australia in Australia. India won the first Test by 31 runs but the series was levelled as Australia fought back. India then scripted a 137-run victory to take a 2-1 lead. The 4th Test was a draw.

India's tour of West Indies (2019)

India enjoyed a brilliant run as they defeated the West Indies team in their own backyard by a margin of 318 and 257 runs respectively in the two-match Test series under Kohli's captaincy.

India vs South Africa (2015)

Team India scripted one of their most famous Test series wins when they overcame a world class South African side at home 3-0 in a four-match Test series. India started off with a 108-run win followed by a drawn Test in Bangalore. The Kohli-led side displayed immense character to overhaul the world Test number 1 team in the next two matches to register a remarkable series win.

India vs New Zealand (2016)

Virat Kohli led from the front as he scored emphatically to help Team India demolish New Zealand 3-0 at home in Tests. The first Test was won by a margin of 321 runs, followed by 178 and 197-run victories.

India vs England (2016)

India registered one of their most dominating Test series wins when they beat England at home 4-0 in a five-match Test series under Kohli. India won the first Test by an innings and 75 runs followed by another big win by an innings in the next Test. They won the next two matches by eight wickets and 246 runs respectively while the last match was drawn.