Virat Kohli stepped down down as India's Test Captain on Saturday. Kohli issued a statement on social media to make the announcement. The decision comes a day after India's 1-2 loss in three-match Test series to South Africa. "It's been 7 years of hard work, toil and relentless perseverance everyday to take the team in the right direction. I've done the job with absolute honesty and left nothing out there. Every thing has to come to a halt at some stage and for me as Test Captain of India, it's now," Kohli said.

Kohli thanked the BCCI and his teammates for supporting him throughout his journey as Indian captain.

"I want to thank BCCI for giving me the opportunity to lead my country for such a long period of time and more importantly to all the teammates who bought into the vision for the team from day one and never gave up in any situation," he said.

Notably, Kohli was replaced as India's full-time white-ball captain by Rohit Sharma in December last year.

The prolific right-hander said he has always give his "120 percent" in everything he has done on the cricket field.

Promoted

"There have been many ups and also some downs along the journey, but never has there been a lack of effort or lack of belief. I have always believed in giving my 120 percent in everything I do, and if I can't do that, I know it's not the right thing to do. I have absolute clarity in my heart and I cannot be dishonest to my team," Kohli added.

Kohli was appointed Test captain back in 2014 when MS Dhoni stepped down in the middle of the series against Australia.