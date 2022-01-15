Former Team India head coach Ravi Shastri reacted to Virat Kohli's decision to step down as captain of the Indian Test team on Saturday. Shastri took to Twitter to post a photo of him with Kohli from the time when the duo were at the helm of affairs of the Indian men's cricket team. In his post Shastri wrote that it is a "sad day" for him. Shastri's stint as head coach came to an end after the culmination of India's campaign in the ICC T20 World Cup in November last year. Kohli steps down as the most successful Indian Test captain ever with 40 victories under his belt, the last of which came in the first Test against South Africa in Centurion.

"Virat, you can go with your head held high. Few have achieved what you have as captain. Definitely India's most aggressive and successful. Sad day for me personally as this is the team we built together - @imVkohli,: Shastri wrote in his tweet.

Virat, you can go with your head held high. Few have achieved what you have as captain. Definitely India's most aggressive and successful. Sad day for me personally as this is the team 🇮🇳 we built together - @imVkohli pic.twitter.com/lQC3LvekOf — Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) January 15, 2022

Kohli and Shastri's association in Test cricket dates back to the time when Kohli was appointed full time captain in the longest format in 2015. At that time Shastri was in his stint as Team Director. India won an away series in Sri Lanka and then drubbed then world number 1 Test team South Africa 3-0 at home.

Shastri's tenure as Team Director ended thereafter but Kohli continued his dream run as captain in Test cricket with comprehensive home series wins against New Zealand, England, Bangladesh and Australia.

Shatri was brought back as head coach of the team in July 2017. He and Kohli then teamed up to continue the winning run at home and also won two historic Test series in Australia.

The duo though faced setbacks against South Africa and England away from home in 2018 and against New Zealand in 2020. Shastri and Kohli's desire to win an ICC trophy together suffered a major jolt as India lost in the semi-final of the 2019 ICC World Cup and the ICC World Test Championship final last year.

Promoted

Their association ended with India's dismal campaign in the ICC T20 World Cup.

Kohli and Shastri though were in charge of the team that leads 2-1 in an away Test series against England, the last match of which will be played later this year.