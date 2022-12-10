Virat Kohli slammed a classy century in the 3rd ODI against Bangladesh at Chattogram on Saturday to surpass Ricky Ponting in the list of batters with most international centuries. This is Kohli's 72nd century in international cricket and he is now placed second in the elite list behind Sachin Tendulkar. This is his 44th century in ODIs. Kohli is now just 5 centuries shy of equalling Sachin Tendulkar's record (49) of most tons in the fifty-over format.

This century is a special one for Kohli as it comes after a huge gap of more than three years. Kohli, who went through a severe dip in form earlier this year, came back to his own in the T20 format as he slammed his maiden T20I century in the Asia Cup and ended the ICC T20 World Cup as the highest run-getter.

Kohli slammed 11 boundaries and 2 sixes on his way to reach his century on a day when opening batter Ishan Kishan slammed a belligerent 210 to give India a massive foundation.

