Under Shubman Gill, Indian cricket will unfold a new chapter when the Test series against England starts in Headingley on June 20. This will be India's first assignment since the high-profile retirements of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. After that the 25-year-old Gill was named the India captain. Leading India in England, that too in his first Test series as captain will not be an easy task, but Gill said that he is up for the challenge. "When I came to know, there was an opportunity to captain the Test team, it was overwhelming. Having said that It's a big responsibility. Looking forward to this great challenge that will be presented to us," Shubman Gill said before departing for England.

After Virat Kohlli's retirement, there has been huge speculation on India's batting order. Gill hinted that the team management will take a call on the batting order after the India's Intra-Squad match that starts on June 13.

"We haven't really decided on the...we still have some time. We will be playing intra squad match and we will be having a 10-day camp in London, so we still have a little bit of time. I think we can decide on the batting order once we go there," he said.

