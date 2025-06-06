India head coach Gautam Gambhir on Thursday didn't specify which three of the five Tests will Jasprit Bumrah play in England but insisted that his bowling unit has enough quality to handle the workload in the likely absence of the pace spearhead. The five-match marquee series begins in Leeds from June 20. "We have not taken that call that which three games we want (him) to play," Gambhir said, though it is not certain if Bumrah would play only three Tests.

India's chairman of selectors Ajit Agarkar had informed during the squad announcement for this tour that the 31-year-old Bumrah will not feature in all five Tests, as per the feedback given by the medical team.

"Look it's always difficult to replace someone like Jasprit Bumrah but we have got enough quality," Gambhir told the media during his pre-departure press conference with new Test captain Shubman Gill.

"I have said it before (also) during the Champions Trophy as well that it gives someone else the opportunity to put his hand up and we have got enough talent. I know that he is a quality (bowler) but we have got enough quality in the squad," he added.

Gill also spoke in the same vein and said the Indian pace attack can not only fill in for Bumrah but also win Test matches from any situation.

"We have picked enough bowlers and we have enough pace battery and our fast bowlers are in a great space to be able to win us Test matches from any situation and any position," he said.

"When you have Jasprit Bumrah... depending on how many matches you would play him, but whenever he would come back and play it would be a great sight for us, but I think we have a great mix and set of bowlers who can get the job done for the team," he said.

Gambhir indicated that Bumrah's sequence of appearance will depend a lot on how India is positioned in the series.

"Obviously we want to have a discussion with him and it depends on the series as well. A lot will depend on the results of the series as well (as to) where it is heading. That is something which I am very well aware of as well and that is important," he said.

Gambhir said he is always under pressure as India coach and this series is no different.

"I am always under pressure irrespective of whether we got the results or not. If you would have asked me this question after New Zealand (series), I would have said 'yes, I am under pressure'. After Australia (tour), I would have said 'yes, I am under pressure'," he said.

"After the Champions Trophy, I am still under pressure because me being the coach, you always want the results. Every game you are part of this team, you want to get the results," Gambhir added.

Gill said he doesn't want to follow a specific style of leadership but hoped he is able to lead by example as a batter.

"There is no particular style that I want to follow. I like to communicate with the players, make them feel secure, talk to them (about) their weaknesses and strengths, giving them comfort and bond with them... it is very important when you are a captain of any team. The players can give their 100 per cent only when they feel very secure," he said.

"As a captain, you definitely want to be able to lead by example, by your performance in any match that you play." "When I am batting out there, I just want to play as a batsman and I want to take decisions as a batsman. Having said that, averages and numbers are not something that I look at but I definitely want to lead the way by my performance," he added.

Gambhir said Karun Nair's experience of playing in County circuit and his recent form will come in handy for the Indian team in England.

"It's always good to have the experience of Karun who has played a bit of County cricket as well. He is in really good form. He scored a double hundred for India A.

"It's always good to have players especially on these kind of tours who are in good form and are among runs as well. His experience will definitely come in handy and hopefully, he can deliver." Gambhir added, "More importantly, we will not judge someone by just one or two Test matches, you guys (the media) can, but we won't because I think if someone has scored heaps of runs, I think he will be given a decent run so that he can showcase his talent at this level as well."

