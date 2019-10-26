 
"Play Hard On The Field": Virat Kohli Shares Picture With AB De Villiers, Eoin Morgan

Updated: 26 October 2019 16:35 IST

Virat Kohli posted a throwback picture with former South Africa captain, AB De Villiers and Eoin Morgan.

Virat Kohli shared a picture with AB de Villiers and Eoin Morgan. © Instagram

Virat Kohli, India's captain across all formats, took to Instagram to post a throwback picture with his Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) teammate, AB de Villiers and England's skipper Eoin Morgan. The Indian skipper wrote about playing hard on the field against the opposition but sharing a laugh with them once off it. "The beautiful thing about sport is that rivalries stay on the field and just with a smile and an open mind all tension between athletes can be put to rest. Play hard on the field but always be up for a laugh off it. What a blessing to have gotten to know so many amazing people through @eoinmorgan16 @abdevilliers17," Virat Kohli captioned his Instagram post.

The India captain has been rested from the upcoming three-match Twenty20 International (T20I) series against Bangladesh. In Virat Kohli's absence, Rohit Sharma will lead the side in the home series.

India will also host Bangladesh for a two-match Test series. Virat Kohli will return for the Test series that starts on November 14 in Indore.

On Friday, Sourav Ganguly, the newly-elected BCCI President, said that Kohli is in sync with the idea to play day-night Tests.

"I must say that Virat Kohli is agreeable to it. There are reports that he does not want to play day-night Tests which is not the fact. So once the captain of India is agreeable to it, life becomes a lot easier. We will see how we can push it. The game needs to go forward," Ganguly said.

India, the number one Test team in the world, have not played any day-night Test matches so far.

India, after clean sweeping the three-match series against South Africa, have extended their lead at the top of the World Test Championship points table.

Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team Virat Kohli Virat Kohli Abraham Benjamin de Villiers AB de Villiers Eoin Joseph Gerard Morgan Eoin Morgan Cricket
Highlights
  • Virat Kohli posted a picture on Instagram with De Villiers and Morgan
  • Kohli wrote about playing hard on the field against the opposition
  • Virat Kohli has been rested for the T20I series against Bangladesh
