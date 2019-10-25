Virat Kohli's Photo With Anushka Sharma Will Give You Vacation Withdrawals

Virat Kohli looked soaked in love as he shared a picture with his wife Anushka Sharma to light up the internet on Friday. The cricketer-actor pair was posing for a picture in front of a serene blue water body with mountains in the background. Virat Kohli captioned the picture on Instagram with a heart-eyes emoji and a red heart. The fans flooded the post with lovely comments within no time. Virat Kohli recently led India to a record 11th Test series win at home.

Under the captaincy of Virat Kohli, India started their home season with a 1-1 draw in the three-match T20 International series against South Africa.

India later registered a 3-0 clean sweep over South Africa in a three-Test series, which concluded on Tuesday in Ranchi.

Kohli has been rested for India's next T20I assignment, a three-match T20I series against Bangladesh at home.

India vice-captain Rohit Sharma, who charmed everyone with impressive show as Test opener recently, will take charge of Team India in absence of Kohli.

Kohli and Rohit were spotted discussing a "road-map" for Indian cricket with newly appointed president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Sourav Ganguly on Thursday.

Coach Ravi Shastri was not part of the meeting, though. It is certain that Ganguly will have a one-on-one with Shastri during the Test against Bangladesh at the Eden Gardens next month.

"The president and the secretary wanted to meet the captain and the vice captain. There was some discussions on roadmap. The president gave his inputs which were refreshing," a BCCI source, privy to the selection committee, said.

The BCCI shared a photo of the meeting with a caption on its twitter handle. "All smiles at the Senior Selection Committee meeting earlier this afternoon as the teams for the forthcoming T20I & Test series against Bangladesh were announced #TeamIndia," the BCCI captioned the photo.

Apart from the three-match T20I series which starts in New Delhi on November 3, followed by matches at Rajkot and Nagpur on November 7 and 10 respectively.

