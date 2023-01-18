India's talismanic batter Virat Kohli is back on a 'record-breaking' spree having re-written the history books with his twin hundreds in the 3-match ODI series against Sri Lanka. With the New Zealand assignment beckoning, Kohli has now set his sight on a few more 'all-time records'. In the series against the Lankans, Kohli became the first batter to score 21 hundreds in the one-day format at home in international cricket. He also went past Sachin Tendulkar in the list of most ODI hundreds against a single opponent. However, a lot more is awaiting the 'King Kohli' in the New Zealand assignment.

New Zealand remain the No. 1 ODI side in the world but Kohli has enjoyed a formidable outing against them in the 50-over format. He has amassed a total of 1378 runs in 26 matches at an average of 59.91 against the Kiwis. while striking at a rate of 94.64. He also has hit 5 hundreds and 8 fifties in ODIs against them.

In the 3-math series, starting Wednesday, Kohli stands just 1 century short of matching Ricky Ponting and Virender Sehwag's record of most ODI hundreds against New Zealand. Both Sehwag and Ponting have 6 hundreds each to their name against the Kiwis in one-day internationals.

Ricky Ponting (Australia) - 6 in 51 matches Virender Sehwag (India) - 6 hundreds in 23 matches Sanathan Jayasuriya (Sri Lanka) - 5 hundreds in 47 matches Virat Kohli (India) - 5 in 26 matches Sachin Tendulkar (India) - 5 in 42 matches

With 46 ODI hundreds to his name in his career so far, Virat also remains just 4 tons shy of toppling the legendary Sachin Tendulkar in the list of most hundreds in the ODI format. For that record, however, Kohli would have to wait a little longer.

Featured Video Of The Day

Hockey World Cup: Amit Rohidas Credits "Team Effort" After India's Win Over Spain