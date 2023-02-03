Shubman Gill has been enjoying the form of his life. The young India opener slammed a brilliant double century during the ODI series against New Zealand and on Wednesday, he became the youngest India cricketer to score a T20I hundred. The 63-ball-126 at the top of the innings proved to be crucial for the hosts as India marched on to a mammoth 168-run victory to clinch the three-match series 2-1. During the encounter in Ahmedabad, a photograph of a female fan's proposal for him has gone viral on social media. The girl was holding a placard for Gill with the caption - "Tinder, Shubman se match kara do” (Tinder, match me with Shubman).

Gill has often been touted as the 'future of Indian batting'. The likes of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and a number of former cricketers were all praise for the young opening batter after he reached the triple-digit score in the shortest format.

The 168-run victory on Wednesday was the highest ever for the Indian cricket team. India's second-highest margin of victory was 143-run win over Ireland in Dublin in 2018.

Gill continued his fine form and showcased his array of shots, hitting the New Zealand bowlers to all parts of the Narendra Modi Stadium to score 126 not out off just 63 balls balls with the help of 12 fours and seven sixes. Riding on Gill's brilliance, India posted 234 for 4 after electing to bat.

New Zealand never got going in the huge chase as Indian bowlers performed in unison to bowl out the visitors for a mere 66 in 12.1 overs, the third lowest score for the Kiwis in this format.

Skipper Hardik Pandya led the bowling department with figures of 4/16, while Umran Malik (2/9), Shivam Mavi (2/12) and Arshdeep Singh (2/16) scalped two wickets each.

