Australian cricket team spinner Nathan Lyon named Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar and AB De Villers as the three best players that he has played against during his career. Lyon has been a stellar performer for Australia and he recently completed the sensational feat of taking 500 wickets in Test cricket. Ahead of the third Test match against Pakistan, Lyon was asked by Sydney Cricket Ground's social media handle to name the three best batters he played against and he had a very clear answer. “The best player I have played against, that's a very hard question. I have played against some of the greats of the game. I will give you three (names), they will be Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar and AB de Villiers,” Lyon said.

Lyon also spoke at length about how difficult he found to dismiss these three batters.

“The secret to get them out, something that I struggle to do would be trying to challenge their defence for a long period of time,” Lyon said in the interview.

Meanwhile, David Warner called time on one-day international cricket ahead of his farewell Test against Pakistan this week, but kept the door open to play the 2025 Champions Trophy if needed.

The 37-year-old will pad up in his 112th and final Test in his home city Sydney on Wednesday, having plundered 8,695 runs at an average of 44.58, with 26 centuries and 36 half-centuries.

At a press conference at the Sydney Cricket Ground, he also announced his retirement from ODIs, where he has been a fixture since his debut in 2009, helping the team win the World Cup in 2015 and 2023.

"I've got to give back to the family and also on the back of that I'm definitely retiring from one-day cricket as well," he said.

"That was something that I had said through the (2023) World Cup, get through that, and winning it in India, I think that's a massive achievement.

"So I'll make that decision today, to retire from those forms, which does allow me to go and play some other (Twenty20) leagues around the world and sort of get the one-day team moving forward a little bit.

"I know there's a Champions Trophy coming up," he added. "If I'm playing decent cricket in two years' time and I'm around and they need someone, I'm going to be available."

(With AFP inputs)