Veteran India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin left a few fans scratching their heads as he named the finest players to play cover drive and pull shot. In a video shared on YouTube, Ashwin engaged in a rapid-fire Q&A session, where he was asked some tricky questions. From picking the best picking the best batter he has come across to the finest spinner he himself has faced as a batter, Ashwin had to dig deep into his cricketing experience to answer the questions.

When asked about the name of the batter who plays the finest cover drive, Ashwin didn't take the name of his India teammate Virat Kohli. Instead, he went with former England batter Marcus Trescothick. A similar response came from Ashwin when he was asked about the best player of pull ball in history. The India off-spinner snubbed skipper Rohit Sharma and named former Australia captain Ricky Ponting as his choice, as per the video shared on Vimal Kumar's official YouTube channel.

Earlier, the superstar spinner, Ashwin, also shared his retirement plans. Already 37, Ashwin made his Test debut in 2011 against the West Indies. Following that, he has 100 long-format matches and 189 innings, in which he has scalped 516 wickets at an economy rate of 2.81.

The star India spinner has been named in India's Test squad against Bangladesh. The two-match Test series between India and Bangladesh will kick off on September 19 at Chennai's MA Chidambaram Stadium.

Ashwin said that there's nothing on his mind regarding retirement. The 37-year-old added that he is only taking one day at a time.

"There is nothing like that in my mind. I am only thinking about one day at a time because when you get older, you have to put in extra effort every single day. It's not the same. I have put in a lot of effort in the last 3-4 years," Ashwin said.

"I haven't decided (retirement), but the day I feel that today I don't want to improve, I will leave. That's all," he added.

