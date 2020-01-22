 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

Cricket

Virat Kohli Relishes "Good Meal" After "Top Team Gym Session" In Auckland

Updated: 22 January 2020 10:59 IST

India are scheduled to play five T20 Internationals, three One-day Internationals and two Tests on a long tour of New Zealand, starting on Friday.

Virat Kohli Relishes "Good Meal" After "Top Team Gym Session" In Auckland
Virat Kohli posed for a picture with KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja and Manish Pandey. © Twitter

Virat Kohli has set his sights on India's challenging full tour of New Zealand after defeating Australia in a three-match One-day International series at home. The Indian captain, who is known for his fitness standards and a disciplined diet,  was seen relishing a "good meal" after a gym session with his teammates KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja and Manish Pandey in Auckland. The Eden Park in Auckland will host the first T20 International of the five-match series between India and New Zealand on Friday. 

"Top team gym session and a good meal out in beautiful Auckland @im_manishpandey, @imjadeja, @klrahul11," Virat Kohli captioned the group selfie with his teammates on Twitter.

On Tuesday when Team India landed in Auckland, Kohli had shared a selfie with batsman Shreyas Iyer and fast bowler Shardul Thakur, saying: "Touchdown Auckland. Let's go".

Kohli was the most successful Indian batsman in the series against Australia as he scored 183 runs, with the help of two half-centuries. The 31-year-old batsman helped India beat Australia in the last two ODIs to clinch the three-match series. He was adjudged the player of the series.

India are scheduled to play five T20Is, three One-day Internationals and two Tests on a long tour of New Zealand that concludes on March 4.

Opener Shikhar Dhawan, who was initially named in the T20I squad, has been ruled out with a shoulder injury.

Kerala wicketkeeper-batsman Sanju Samson has been named as Dhawan's replacement in the T20I side. Young opening batsman Prithvi Shaw has been called up to the 50-over side in the absence of Dhawan.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team Virat Kohli Virat Kohli Cricket Manish Krishnanand Pandey Manish Pandey Ravindrasinh Anirudhsinh Jadeja Ravindra Jadeja Kannaur Lokesh Rahul KL Rahul
Get the latest ICC Under-19 World Cup 2020 news, check out the ICC Under-19 World Cup 2020 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more ICC Under-19 World Cup 2020 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Virat Kohli has set his sights on India's challenging tour of New Zealand
  • He was seen relishing a "good meal" after a gym session with teammates
  • Auckland will host the first T20I of the five-match series on Friday
Related Articles
New Zealand vs India: Virat Kohli Touches Down In Auckland, Shares Picture With Teammates
New Zealand vs India: Virat Kohli Touches Down In Auckland, Shares Picture With Teammates
Virat Kohli, Not Steve Smith, World
Virat Kohli, Not Steve Smith, World's "Best All Round" Batsman, Says Michael Vaughan
"All Kinds Of Wonderful": Sunil Chhetri, Wife Sonam Host Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma For Dinner
"All Kinds Of Wonderful": Sunil Chhetri, Wife Sonam Host Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma For Dinner
ICC ODI Rankings: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Consolidate Top Two Spots, Jasprit Bumrah Leads Bowling Chart
ICC ODI Rankings: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Consolidate Top Two Spots, Jasprit Bumrah Leads Bowling Chart
IND vs AUS: Former India Batsman Destroys Troll Who Called Him Virat Kohli
IND vs AUS: Former India Batsman Destroys Troll Who Called Him Virat Kohli's "Chamcha"
Advertisement

Advertisement

India Matches
All Matches

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 India India 120
2 New Zealand New Zealand 112
3 South Africa South Africa 102
4 England England 102
5 Australia Australia 102
Last updated on: 08 January 2020

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2020. All rights reserved.