Prithvi Shaw Named In India's Squad For New Zealand ODIs, Sanju Samson Replaces Injured Shikhar Dhawan In T20Is

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Tuesday announced a 16-member squad for One-day International (ODI) series against New Zealand. Opener Shikhar Dhawan, who was initially named in the T20I squad has been ruled out with a shoulder injury. Sanju Samson has been named his replacement in the T20I side, while Prithvi Shaw has been named in the 50-over side. Dhawan picked up the injury during the third and the final ODI against Australia in Bengaluru.