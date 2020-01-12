 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

Cricket

Rohit Sharma Returns, Virat Kohli To Lead India's T20I Squad For Series In New Zealand

Updated: 12 January 2020 23:12 IST

The five-match T20I series against New Zealand will begin on January 24 in Auckland.

Rohit Sharma Returns, Virat Kohli To Lead India
India will play five T20Is, three ODIs and two Tests in New Zealand. © Twitter

Vice-captain Rohit Sharma on Sunday returned to India's 16-member T20I squad for the tour of New Zealand as the selectors dropped Kerala batsman Sanju Samson. The five-man selection panel also brought back pacer Mohammed Shami, who like Rohit, was rested for the T20I series against Sri Lanka. Wicket-keeper batsman Samson had played the third T20I against Sri Lanka in Pune, scoring six runs. There were no major surprises with most of the players picking themselves. The five-match T20I series against New Zealand will begin on January 24 in Auckland. 

The selection committee under outgoing chairman MSK Prasad kept the ODI and Test squads on hold for the time being. 

"There are no surprises in the Indian T20I squad with Rohit as usual coming back in place of Sanju, who is already in New Zealand with the A team. All the other players picked themselves," a senior BCCI official privy to selection matters told PTI on the condition of anonymity. 

Interestingly, the Test and the ODI squads were not announced and it is believed that Hardik Pandya's latest fitness drama could be the reason.

A BCCI release mentioned that Hardik Pandya's rehabilitation process is taking "longer than expected"

Vijay Shankar had replaced Pandya in the India A squad for New Zealand shadow tour. 

"Hardik Pandya was boarding the flight to New Zealand for A team without playing a Ranji match. If we go by media reports, his trainer has said that there are workload issues with regards to his bowling.

That itself implies that he is not fit. I think the BCCI will instruct Hardik to first play Ranji Trophy for Baroda and prove his fitness," another senior board source said. 

India's T20I squad for NZ tour: Virat Kohli (C), Rohit Sharma (VC), KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (WK), Shivam Dube, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed. Shami, Navdeep Saini, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team New Zealand New Zealand Cricket Team Virat Kohli Virat Kohli Rohit Gurunath Sharma Rohit Sharma Cricket
Get the latest India vs Sri Lanka 2020 news, check out the India vs Sri Lanka 2020 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs Sri Lanka 2020 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Rohit Sharma returned to India's 16-member T20I squad for the tour of NZ
  • The five-man selection panel also brought back pacer Mohammed Shami
  • Interestingly, the Test and the ODI squads were not announced
Related Articles
Virender Sehwag Joins Virat Kohli, Ravi Shastri In Backing 5-Day Tests
Virender Sehwag Joins Virat Kohli, Ravi Shastri In Backing 5-Day Tests
Jasprit Bumrah Receives Polly Umrigar, Dilip Sardesai Awards
Jasprit Bumrah Receives Polly Umrigar, Dilip Sardesai Awards
BCCI Set To Appoint Madan Lal, Gautam Gambhir As CAC Members: Report
BCCI Set To Appoint Madan Lal, Gautam Gambhir As CAC Members: Report
Lasith Malinga Ready To Quit After Sri Lanka
Lasith Malinga Ready To Quit After Sri Lanka's T20I Series Loss To India
India vs Australia: Rohit Sharma "An Obvious Choice", Shikhar Dhawan And KL Rahul Compete For Second Spot, Says Vikram Rathour
India vs Australia: Rohit Sharma "An Obvious Choice", Shikhar Dhawan And KL Rahul Compete For Second Spot, Says Vikram Rathour
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 India India 120
2 New Zealand New Zealand 112
3 South Africa South Africa 102
4 England England 102
5 Australia Australia 102
Last updated on: 08 January 2020

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2020. All rights reserved.