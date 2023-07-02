Indian cricket team star batter Virat Kohli is currently in London along with his wife Anushka Sharma and he took to social media to share a picture from his day out in the city. Anushka also posted various pictures from the day that included pictures of their meals. According to the pictures posted by Anushka on Instagram, the couple went to The Clove Club restaurant in London. Kohli even came up with a short caption to go with the picture with Anushka – a heart emoji.

Kohli's former teammate Suresh Raina commented on the post with two emojis.

In a recent interaction, Indian cricket team pacer Ishant Sharma recalled an incident from their U-19 days when Kohli partied all night and ended up scoring a 250 next day.

"We were playing a U-19 match in Kolkata. He was batting overnight, yet partied all night and the next day he scored 250. I have seen that phase of Kohli as well. The best thing about him, according to me, is how he changed his physical aspect starting in 2012, after the World Cup. He was training, but because of his diet, his mental strength and cricket, in general, went to a different level," Ishant said on the Beer Biceps podcast.

"Sachin [Tendulkar] paaji used to say hope is not a word, it's a feeling. But if you speak to Virat Kohli, the word 'hope' does not exist in his dictionary. His dictionary only has 'belief'. If you have belief, you can do anything. He is so intense," the senior pacer added.