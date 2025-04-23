Rajasthan Royals (RR) hit back with a strongly-worded letter following allegations of match-fixing made by Rajasthan Cricket Association's (RCA) ad-hoc committee convener Jaydeep Bihani. Following RR's narrow defeats against Delhi Capitals and Lucknow Super Giants - both of which happened despite the team being in a position to cruise to victory - RR have now been accused of match-fixing. While the franchise has categorically objected to any accusation, a recent report has stated that the chief motive behind the RCA's comments may be ticket sales.

As per a report by The Times of India, the RCA have received less ticket during IPL 2025 than they would usually get, which could be the root cause behind their displeasure.

According to the report, the RCA would usually be given around 1,800 tickets per match by Rajasthan Royals, but that number has been significantly reduced in 2025. The RCA is reportedly given around 1,000-1,200 tickets per match now.

"At the start of the season, the BCCI gave us a clear guideline that since the RCA is dissolved, we would be dealing with the Rajasthan State Sports Council (RSSC) for all arrangements," said an RR insider, as per the report.

"The disgruntled member of the RCA ad-hoc committee and his associates are demanding an exorbitant amount of tickets, and we are not entertaining them. This is the sole reason behind all this drama," the insider further added.

While Rajasthan Royals have already denied the allegations made by Bihani, now a BCCI official has also reportedly spoken out against the RCA.

"The RCA is currently dissolved. An ad-hoc committee has been formed, and with the elections approaching, there is a lot of drama. Everyone wants attention. The BCCI has an anti-corruption unit working 24x7 to keep bad elements away from the game. There is no truth to these allegations," the BCCI official told TOI on conditions of anonymity.

The RR management strongly objected to these claims, stating, "We reject all allegations made by the convener of the ad hoc committee. Such public statements are not only misleading but have caused serious damage to the reputation and credibility of Rajasthan Royals, Royal Multi Sport Private Limited (RMPL), the Rajasthan Sports Council, and the BCCI. They also tarnish the integrity of cricket."

Rajasthan Royals have won just two matches out of their first eight, and have lost their two-most recent games in spectacular fashion, failing to chase down 9 runs in 6 balls on both occasions.