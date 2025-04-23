Delhi Capitals registered a thumping victory over Lucknow Super Giants in their IPL 2025 match on Tuesday at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow. Opting to bowl first, DC restricted LSG to 159/6 with pacer Mukesh Kumar scalping four wickets. Later, DC chased down the target in just 17.5 overs and eight wickets in hand with KL Rahul and Abishek Porel hitting half-centuries. This was DC's sixth victory after eight games while for LSG, it was fourth loss after nine matches.

After this match, both the teams have maintained their respective positions in the points table. DC are sitting on the second spot with 12 points after eight matches with a net run-rate of +0.657 while LSG are at fifth place with 10 points.

The top spot is currently acquired by Gujarat Titans with same number of points as DC but with a better net run-rate (+1.104).

Currently, the orange cap (most runs) is held by GT opener Sai Sudharsan with 417 runs in eight matches. LSG batter Nicholas Pooran is second on the list with 368 runs in nine matches.

On the other hand, the purple cap (most wickets) is held by GT pacer Prasidh Krishna with 16 wickets in eight matches. DC spinner Kuldeep Yadav is second on the list with 12 wickets in eight matches.

Talking about the DC and LSG game, the trio of Mukesh Kumar (4/33), Mitchell Starc (1/25) and Dushmantha Chameera (1/25 in 3 overs) used slower deliveries smartly as LSG could only manage a below-par 159/6 after being 87/1 at the halfway mark.

In the back-10, LSG could manage only 72 runs recording their lowest team total of the tournament so far.

It made matters only worse that Pant, with his bandaged right palm, came in at No. 7 and was dismissed for a two ball duck, while Abdul Samad wasted deliveries like a millionaire up the order.

The match as a contest was over at half-time only.

Young opener Abhishek Porel (51 off 36) set the tone before KL Rahul (57 not out off 42) and Axar Patel (34 not out off 20) saw DC home with 13 balls to spare, sealing their sixth win in eight games.

