Following an unfortunate incident, Lucknow Super Giants star batter Nicholas Pooran made a fan's day by gifting him a signed cap. Notably, during LSG's IPL 2025 match against Gujarat Titans, one of Pooran's monstrous sixes had hit on the head of the fan at Lucknow's Ekana Stadium. The fan, whose was identified as Nabeel, was then taken to a hospital to receive a quick medical treatment. However, ahead of the match against Delhi Capitals on Monday, Pooran met Nabeel and even apologised for his shot.

In a video shared by LSG on X (formerly Twitter), Nabeel was seen watching the team's practice session from the stands at Ekana when he was approached by Pooran. The Caribbean star then gave Nabeel a signed cap and also enquired about his well being.

Nabeel, who was standing with a bandage on head and a canula on his hand, then told the cameraman, "I am feeling very good. Pooran sir invited me over here today. He came, met me, and even asked me about my health."

He even went on to say, "Chakka aa jaye, sur phoot jaaye, koi dikkat nahi. Bas apni Lucknow Jeetti rehni chahiye. (We should get a six, I don't care if it hits my head again. Just our Lucknow team should keep winning)."

Talking about the incident, one of Pooran's sixes had hit Nabeel on his head during LSG's match against GT at the Ekana Stadium. In that match, Pooran scored 61 off 34 balls and helped LSG chased down the target of 181 with three balls to spare.

The LSG star batter is in terrific form in the ongoing season and is widely known for lighting up the ground with his powerful sixes.

Currently, he is the second highest run-scorer with 377 runs in nine matches at a strike rate of 204.89. This includes four half-centuries.