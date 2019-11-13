 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

Cricket

Virat Kohli On Mental Health: Glenn Maxwell Set The Right Example For Cricketers All Over The World

Updated: 13 November 2019 14:27 IST

India skipper Virat Kohli praised Australian Glenn Maxwell's decision to take time off the field owing to mental health issues.

Virat Kohli On Mental Health: Glenn Maxwell Set The Right Example For Cricketers All Over The World
Virat Kohli addressed the media ahead of the first Test between India and Bangladesh. © PTI

Virat Kohli, Indian cricket team's captain across all formats, has praised Glenn Maxwell's decision to take a break from cricket owing to mental health issues. Glenn Maxwell had opted for a break from cricket on October 31 due to mental health difficulties. Speaking ahead of the first Test against Bangladesh in Indore, Virat Kohli said that he himself had battled similar situations in the past and had no idea how to talk about them. "You know when you get to the international stage, every player that's in the squad needs that communication - that ability to speak out. I think what Glenn has done is remarkable," Kohli said.

"He set the right example for cricketers all over the world. If you are not in best frame of mind, you try, try and try, but as human beings you reach a tipping point at some stage or the other and you need time," Kohli added.

The India captain had a lean patch in the 2014 England tour where Kohli scored 134 runs in 10 innings at an average of 13.40. Talking about his own struggle to deal with the slump in form, Kohli said during that tour of England, he did not know what to do and what to say.

"I have gone through a phase in my career where I had felt that it was the end of the world. I just didn't know what do and what to say to anyone, How to speak, how to communicate," Kohli added.

The 31-year-old further added that it is difficult to admit that one is facing mental problem because you don't know how that is taken.

"To be honest, I couldn't have said that I am not feeling great mentally and I need to get away from the game. Because you never know how that's taken," Kohli said.

The India skipper emphasised that fact that when an individual is not feeling like he can carry on anymore, it is important to take time off.

"Not to say that you give up but just to gain more clarity, you tend to take a bit more space which, in my opinion, is quite acceptable and quite a nice thing to do when you are not able to carry on anymore. I think these things should be respected and not taken in a negative way at all. It's just not having the capacity to deal with things which can happen to any person to any walk of life. I think it should be taken in a very positive way," Kohli concluded.

(PTI inputs)

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team Bangladesh Bangladesh Cricket Team Glenn James Maxwell Glenn Maxwell Virat Kohli Virat Kohli Cricket India vs Bangladesh
Get the latest India vs Bangladesh 2019-20 news, check out the India vs Bangladesh 2019-20 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs Bangladesh 2019-20 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Kohli praised Maxwell for taking break from cricket due to mental health
  • Maxwell had opted for a break from cricket due to mental health issues
  • Kohli said that Maxwell set the right example for cricketers
Related Articles
India vs Bangladesh 1st Test: Virat Kohli Reveals His First Experience With Pink Cricket Ball
India vs Bangladesh 1st Test: Virat Kohli Reveals His First Experience With Pink Cricket Ball
"Great To Be Back With Boys": Virat Kohli Shares Training Pictures Ahead Of Bangladesh Tests
"Great To Be Back With Boys": Virat Kohli Shares Training Pictures Ahead Of Bangladesh Tests
India vs Bangladesh: Indian Players Practice With Red Ball, Pink Ball To Gear Up For Two-Test Series
India vs Bangladesh: Indian Players Practice With Red Ball, Pink Ball To Gear Up For Two-Test Series
Guru Nanak Jayanti: Virat Kohli Wishes Fans On Occasion Of Gurpurab
Guru Nanak Jayanti: Virat Kohli Wishes Fans On Occasion Of Gurpurab
Virat Kohli
Virat Kohli's Massive Smile In Anushka Sharma's Latest Instagram Picture Will Light Up Your Day
Advertisement

Advertisement

India Matches
All Matches

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 119
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 109
3 EnglandEngland 104
4 South AfricaSouth Africa 102
5 AustraliaAustralia 99
Last updated on: 23 October 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.