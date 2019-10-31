Glenn Maxwell, who impressed in Australia's 134-run win over Sri Lanka in the first T20 International in Adelaide on Sunday, has opted for a short break from cricket to deal with some "mental health difficulties". Cricket Australia announced Glenn Maxwell's decision to withdraw from the ongoing three-match T20I series against Sri Lanka and named D'Arcy Short as his replacement. In a report published in cricket.com.au, Cricket Australia's Bupa Support Team psychologist Dr Michael Lloyd was quoted as saying: "Glenn Maxwell has been experiencing some difficulties with regards to his mental health. As a result, he will spend a short time away from the game."

"Glenn was proactive in identifying these issues and engaging with support staff," Michael Lloyd added.

Cricket Australia executive general manager Ben Oliver said Maxwell will get "full support" from the board. "The well-being of our players and staff is paramount. Glenn has our full support," he stated.

Cricket Australia said it will work with Maxwell's state team Victoria to ensure his reintegration into the game when he decides to return.

"He's a special player and an important part of the Australian cricket family. We hope to see him back in the team during the summer," Oliver added.

Young gun Will Pucovski is eying a return to the international stage after taking some time out to deal with mental health issues during a Test series last summer against Sri Lanka.

The 21-year-old will play for Australia A against Pakistan in a three-day match on November 11 after a strong first class hundred for Victoria this month.

(With AFP inputs)