Former West Indies pacer Curtly Ambrose feels that India's legendary batter Virat Kohli is back in his groove. He added that the player could serve the Indian cricket for the next couple of years. 34-year-old Kohli, whose form dipped in the first half of the year 2022, has improved his performance noticeably since the Asia Cup last year. Kohli's rise in international cricket continues and he is now the batter with second-highest number of international centuries (76) following Sachin Tendulkar, who is at the helm with 100 tons at the highest level.

"He's still a very good cricketer, a quality batsman. Every great batsman goes through patches where they struggle to score runs. I can't think of any great batsman who never struggled in international cricket. Virat is a special player. He's had his time where he has struggled a bit but he seems to be getting back into form," Ambrose told RevSportz.

"He scored a half-century in the first Test against West Indies and then he scored a century. He looks to be in better form, more fluent and looks to be the Virat Kohli of old. He can still serve Indian cricket for a couple of years to come," he added.

Kohli played two Test matches in West Indies and scored 76 and 121 in the two innings he batted. He was rested after the first ODI of the three-match series in the Caribbean islands, while he was not named in the five-match T20I series that followed.

The batter will be seen in action next in the Asia Cup, starting August 30.