Former Pakistan fast bowler Aaqib Javed weighed in on the debate between Virat Kohli and Babar Azam and he believes that Babar may have a slight advantage due to his consistency. In a recent interaction, Javed was asked to choose between the two talented batters and he believes that Kohli has not scored as consistently as the Pakistan cricket team captain. “Kohli's seasons are amazing. If in one season he is amazing, another could be a decline. He is not as consistent as Babar Azam," Javed said on the YouTube channel Events & Happenings Sports.

Javed was also impressed with Babar's captaincy skills and he listed out reasons why he can be a top performer in the ICC World Cup 2023.

“A good captain should have 2-3 qualities. One is to perform to an extent where he inspires the team and gets the team behind him as a captain. Another quality a good captain should have is the ability to give confidence to his teammates in their abilities as a player. I have seen some captains who put their players under trial constantly and they are always under pressure. This can give room to selfishness within the team which is not good. Third is to be fair and honest when taking decisions regarding the team. So these are the little things that matter," he explained.

Earlier, legendary Australia cricketer Greg Chappell was asked to predict the top performers in the World Cup among the major batters around the world and he had a clear answer.

"I think each one of them will score a lot of runs for their teams. The format makes for that. And the timing of the World Cup, the conditions expected in India, all of it will suit these players who are all very good players for their respective teams. Having said that, I would pick Virat Kohli and Steve Smith as the two best all-format players, and think it will be between these two in the World Cup to stamp their supremacy,” he told Revsportz.