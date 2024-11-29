The conclusion of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 mega auction has changed the cricketing dynamics in the country. Rishabh Pant set a new record after being bought for INR 27 crore by the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) while the likes of Shreyas Iyer and Venkatesh Iyer were bought for Rs. 26.75 crore and 23.75 crore respectively. When it comes to retention among Indian players, Virat Kohli was the top pick, with the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) deciding to pay INR 21 crore to keep him at the franchise.

Now that the salaries of IPL players are confirmed, Rishabh Pant has emerged as the highest-earning Indian cricketer, purely from a cricketing earnings point of view. The wicket-keeper batter earns a total of Rs. 32 crore annually from his cricketing commitments, dethroning Virat Kohli who now earns INR Rs. 28 crore annually.

Both Pant and Kohli have two sources of income - BCCI and IPL contracts. Pant slots in the A category in the BCCI central contracts, earning Rs. 5 crore annually while his IPL earning is Rs. 27 crore annually, hence taking the overall amount to Rs. 32 crore.

For Kohli, the earning through the BCCI central contract comes to be Rs. 7 crore since he is part of the A+ category of players. RCB pays him Rs. 21 crore annually for playing in the IPL (as per the new contract), hence taking the overall earnings to Rs. 28 crore.

Pant's earnings, however, can increase when the new BCCI central contracts are announced in March next year. In all likeliness, Pant can be promoted to the A+ category, considering he is key to Team India's plans in all three formats. Such a move by the board would see him increase the lead of Kohli further.

Kohli, who is no longer a part of India's T20 squad, could see himself being demoted to the A category of players, hence taking a pay cut.

When it comes to Shreyas Iyer and Venkatesh Iyer, the next top earners from the auction, neither of the two is a part of the BCCI central contracts at the moment. However, Shreyas still stands the chance of being included if he makes a return to the Indian team.