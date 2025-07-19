Former Indian cricket team all-rounder Suresh Raina snubbed both MS Dhoni and Yuvraj Singh but included 4 Indian players while picking his World Playing XI. On the sidelines of the World Championship of Legends (WCL) 2025, Raina was asked to pick his World XI and he came up with some interesting choices. Raina went with Brian Lara and Sachin Tendulkar as his openers with Viv Richards and Gary Sobers completing the top-order. Yuvraj Singh, Ian Botham and Andrew Flintoff were picked as the all-rounders choices while Raina went with four specialist spinners.

In the bowling department, Raina named Shane Warne, Harbhajan Singh, Anil Kumble and Saqlain Mushtaq. For his Impact Player, he chose former South Africa cricket team spinner Paul Adams.

Suresh Raina's World XI: Brian Lara, Sachin Tendulkar, Vivian Richards, Gary Sobers, Yuvraj Singh, Ian Botham, Andrew Flintoff, Shane Warne, Harbhajan Singh, Anil Kumble, Saqlain Mushtaq, Paul Adams (Impact Player).

Former cricketers Yuvraj Singh, Suresh Raina, Chris Gayle, AB De Villiers, and Shikhar Dhawan, among others who will return to the spotlight in the World Championship of Legends, a premier T20 tournament uniting global legends for an unmissable showdown.

From 18th July to 2nd August 2025, across four iconic UK venues, the WCL brings fans an epic blend of nostalgia, fierce rivalries, and world-class entertainment.

This season features an all-star line-up including Yuvraj Singh, Harbhajan Singh, Shikhar Dhawan, Suresh Raina, Brett Lee, Chris Lynn, Shaun Marsh, Eoin Morgan, Moeen Ali, Sir Alastair Cook, AB de Villiers, Hashim Amla, Chris Morris, Wayne Parnell, Chris Gayle, DJ Bravo, Kieron Pollard, and more, as per a press release from WCL.

Harshit Tomar, Founder & CEO of the World Championship of Legends, stated as quoted by WCL press release, "WCL is where nostalgia meets world-class competition. It's an honour to bring these legends back to the field and reignite the passion of fans across generations. This season will be unforgettable."

