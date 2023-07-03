Watch: Virat Kohli Leads India's Beach Volleyball Session As Team Lands In West Indies
Virat Kohli and other Indian players indulged in a beach volleyball session in Barbados ahead of the start of the West Indies series.
The Indian cricket team has reached the Caribbean islands for the all-format tour of the West Indies. Upon touchdown, the players indulged themselves in a beach volleyball session. Ishan Kishan, one of the wicket-keeper batters in the squad, turned into a cameraman, capturing the enthralling volleyball game between players. The team's superstar batter Virat Kohli was also seen showcasing his volleyball skills in what seemed like a fun session for the team ahead of the gruelling cricketing assignment that awaits them.
The video shared by the Board of Control for Cricket in India starts with in-flight shots before giving a glimpse of Barbados, where the team is staying at present. The video then jumps straight into the volleyball game between players.
On June 23, the BCCI had announced the India squad for the tour of West Indies, with the likes of Yashasvi Jaiswal and Ruturaj Gaikwad earning the call-ups for the Test squad.
India will be playing West Indies in all three formats but the squad for the T20I series will be revealed at a later time. The series begins with the first Test in Dominica starting July 12.
India's Test squad:Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Virat Kohli, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), KS Bharat (wicket-keeper), Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Mohd. Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Jay
India's ODI squad:Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Virat Kohli, Surya Kumar Yadav, Sanju Samson (wicket-keeper), Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya (vice-captain), Shardul Thakur, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Mohd. Siraj, Umran Malik, Mukesh Kumar.