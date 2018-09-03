 
Virat Kohli Leads ICC Test Rankings With Career-Best Points Tally

Updated: 03 September 2018 15:35 IST

Virat Kohli retained his top spot among the batsmen after the Southampton Test.

Virat Kohli maintained his lead on the latest ICC Test rankings. © Reuters

India skipper Virat Kohli maintained his lead on the latest ICC Test rankings released on Monday. Virat Kohli retained his top spot among the batsmen, a day after India lost to England in the fourth Test. The 29-year-old Kohli also achieved a career-high of 937 points on the list. He had notched up scores of 46 and 58 in the two innings of the Southampton Test. Meanwhile, Cheteshwar Pujara has retained sixth position after scoring an unbeaten 132 at the Rose Bowl.

England all-rounder Sam Curran has also made quick leaps in the ICC Test Player Rankings while spinner Moeen Ali has also moved up after the Southampton Test.

The 20-year-old Curran has moved up 29 places to 43rd among batsmen after producing crucial knocks of 78 and 46 in his fourth Test. He has also gained 11 places to reach 55th place in the bowlers' list and 15th position among all-rounders after gaining 27 slots.

Moeen Ali, who was adjudged the man-of-the-match in the fourth Test against India for his haul of nine wickets has moved up three places to 33rd position.

Jos Buttler has gained 15 slots to reach a career-best 32nd position in the batsmen's list and 584 rating points, five points behind his English teammate and all-rounder Ben Stokes. Stokes has also gained three places to reach 29th position.

England opener Keaton Jennings has moved up four places to 86th position in the list for batsmen.

Among the all-rounders, Ravindra Jadeja has dropped one place to the third place with 363 points while Ravichandran Ashwin has also dropped a step to the fifth place with 351.

