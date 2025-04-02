Sanju Samson is set to return as Rajasthan Royals captain after receiving clearance from the National Cricket Academy to keep wickets in the Indian Premier League. Samson had undergone surgery on his right index finger after being hit by former RR teammate and England pacer Jofra Archer during India's T20I series against England in February. He had played in the first three games for Rajasthan Royals only as a specialist batter with Riyan Parag leading the side. While Samson was substituted in during RR's season-opener against Sunrisers Hyderabad, he was substituted out in the contests against Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders, scoring 66, 13 and 20 runs.

"Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson has received clearance from the National Cricket Academy (NCA) to resume wicketkeeping duties following a period of recovery," Rajasthan Royals said in a release.

"The clearance comes after a thorough assessment of his fitness by the NCA medical team. With this positive development, Samson will return to his full leadership role and resume captaincy from the team's next match against the Punjab Kings." Rajasthan Royals are currently placed second last in the points table with one win and two defeats in three matches.

The champions of the inaugural edition in 2008, Rajasthan Royals will take on Punjab Kings in Mullanpur in their next match on April 5.

