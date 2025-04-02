Story ProgressBack to home
Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans LIVE Score, IPL 2025: Virat Kohli On Brink Of Historic Feat As RCB Take On GT
Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans LIVE Cricket Score, IPL 2025: Royal Challengers Bengaluru are eyeing their third win on trot in the IPL 2025 as they take on Gujarat Titans on Wednesday.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans LIVE Updates: IPL 2025: Royal Challengers Bengaluru are eyeing their third win on trot in the IPL 2025 as they take on Gujarat Titans on Wednesday. Playing their first match of this season at the M Chinnaswamy stadium in Bengaluru, RCB will be eager to deliver yet another strong performance and maintain the top spot on the points table. On the other hand, GT opened their campaign with a loss against Punjab Kings but bounced back in style with a 36-run victory over Mumbai Indians. This is a going to be a crucial match as both the teams will be putting their best foot forward. (Live Scorecard)
IPL 2025 - Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans Live Updates, straight from M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru:
- 18:28 (IST)RCB vs GT Live: RCB's strong openersAce batter Virat Kohli and Englishman Phil Salt have already shown signs of being in perfect sync with each other while stitching together stands of 95 and 45 in the last two matches, and they could be even more dangerous at the Chinnaswamy. Gujarat will require an early wicket or two before RCB, the current table-toppers, run away with the match, and they will expect Rabada to do the job.
- 18:20 (IST)RCB vs GT Live: Injury blow for GT?OHHH!!!! Ahead of the big match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Gujarat Titans are likely to miss the services of their star opener Sai Sudharsan. The batter is recovering from a hamstring injury and it won't be a surprise if he misses today's match.
- 18:01 (IST)RCB vs GT Live: Siraj against RCBGujarat Titans pace duo of Kagiso Rabada and Mohammed Siraj, who migrated to GT from RCB through last year's auction, will be looking to soften the Bengaluru top order with some early blows so that the spinners can do their job without much pressure.
- 18:00 (IST)RCB vs GT Live: GT's strong bowlingGujarat Titans have two proven campaigners in their spin attack in Rashid Khan and R Sai Kishore. Their battle with RCB batters such as Virat Kohli, Phil Salt, skipper Rajat Patidar, a very fine player of spin, and Devdutt Padikkal will have a huge bearing on the outcome of the match.
- 17:36 (IST)RCB vs GT Live: VIrat Kohli eyes big featRoyal Challengers Bengaluru star batter Virat Kohli will be eyeing huge feat in this match against Gujarat Titans. He needs 24 runs more to complete 13,000 runs in T20 cricket. He will become the first Indian batter to achieve this feat. Former West Indies captain Chris Gayle is at the top with 14562 runs in 463 T20 matches.
- 17:24 (IST)RCB vs GT Live: Homecoming for RCBRoyal Challengers Bengaluru's desire to make their home-coming a memorable occasion pivots around an experienced bowling unit maintaining its excellent form when they face Gujarat Titans. The bowlers played a big hand in RCB taming two traditionally tough opponents in Kolkata and Chennai but now they face a different challenge at home against the Titans.
