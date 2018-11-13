Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah Keep Top Spots In ODI Rankings

Indian skipper Virat Kohli maintained the top spot in latest ICC One-day International (ODI) rankings released on Tuesday. Kohli, who scored a three consecutive centuries during the recently-concluded ODI series against the Windies, now has 899 ranking points. Kohli's deputy Rohit Sharma sits on the second position with 871 points while his opening partner Shikhar Dhawan has retained the eighth spot in the batsmen rankings. In the bowling charts, pacer Jasprit Bumrah also maintained the top spot with 844 points. Kuldeep Yadav (723 points) held on to his third spot while Yuzvendra Chahal (683 points) made a jump of three places and now sits on the fifth spot.

Apart from the Indians, several foreign players also made their presence felt. Two brilliant innings against Pakistan have lifted New Zealand's Ross Taylor to a career best No.3 in the list for ODI batsmen, according to an ICC statement.

The innings took Taylor past Joe Root and Babar Azam to No.3, only behind Kohli and Rohit.

More changes were there within the top 10 of batsmen following the completion of the series between Australia and South Africa and, Pakistan and New Zealand. Faf du Plessis moved up three spots to No.7 and both Kane Williamson and Quinton de Kock dropped two spots, but still staying in the top 10 - Williamson at No.9 and de Kock at No.10.

Just below them, moving up six spots to No.11, was Fakhar Zaman, the Pakistan opener who hit 1, 88 and 65 in the three ODIs against New Zealand. It's a career-high position for him too.

Other gainers included David Miller, whose 51 and 139 in the second and third ODIs catapulted him 11 spots to 31st position, Marcus Stoinis, who scored 63 in the last game to move up three positions to No.49, and Shaun Marsh, who hit a fighting 106 in the last ODI and moved up 18 places to 62nd spot.

In the bowlers' rankings, Kagiso Rabada is now in the top five, at No.4, after picking up seven wickets in the series in Australia.

Imran Tahir has dropped out of the top 10, but Shadab Khan (up 16 spots to No.24), Lockie Ferguson (up 31 spots to No.42) and Lungi Ngidi (up 19 spots to No.43) have moved up in the rankings.

Coming into the reckoning after picking up five wickets in two ODIs in Australia was Dwaine Pretorius, who jumped 20 places to No.55, jointly with Afghanistan's Dawlat Zadran, while Shaheen Shah Afridi, the 18-year-old who picked up nine wickets in the series against New Zealand, gained a remarkable 66 spots to get to No.118, just outside the top 100.

Among the all-rounders, Mohammad Hafeez, who made big gains in the Twenty20 International charts too, swapped positions with New Zealand's Mitchell Santner, getting to No.4. Rashid Khan of Afghanistan with 353 points is the top-ranked all-rounder.

