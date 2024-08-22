One of the most talked about sportspersons in India, Virat Kohli often finds himself being a talking-point on social media, no matter if he is playing or not. A few weeks ago, veteran Indian spinner Amit Mishra spoke about how Virat has changed over the years because of the fame and power that he has achieved. Mishra's comments saw him draw plenty of flak. Now, another veteran spinner, Piyush Chawla has spoken on the matter, saying Kohli has been the same person for him over the last 10-15 years.

"Virat Kohli is still the same as me as he was 10-15 years before. My experience with him is always good, and I share great camaraderie".

"During Asia Cup, he was fielding at the boundary ropes, while I was there for a commentary stint. So, he came to me and said 'PC, Let's order something to eat. 'So, he has the same conversations with us that we used to have 10-15 years ago," said Chawla.

Earlier, Amit Mishra had said: "I have seen Virat change a lot. We had almost stopped talking. When you get fame and power, they think people are reaching out to them for a purpose. I was never one of those. I have known Cheeku since the time he was 14, when he used to eat Samosas, and when he needed Pizza every night."

Virat Kohli is widely recognised as one of the greatest batters the game has seen. But, there are a few who aren't entirely happy with the 'person' that he is.

Kohli isn't the sort of batter who only has fans in India. The veteran batter enjoys an exemplary fan following in Pakistan too. Ace pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi had recently extolled Virat for the batter he is.

"Virat Kohli is a Great player. And Great player like Kohli could play such innings. That ball was Haris Rauf's best ball and he hit Six on straight down the ground was unbelievable," Shaheen Afridi said on Star Sports.

"Virat Kohli's 82* runs innings, I have never seen a better innings than that Kohli's innings in my career," Afridi added.