Virat Kohli finally ended a long wait, one which had started from November, 2019, when he last scored a century in international cricket. On Thursday, the wait of more than two years and nine months ended when the former Indian cricket team captain reached the triple-figure mark with six off Fareed Ahmad in the 19th over of the Asia Cup Super 4 match against Afghanistan. That shot meant that after almost three years, Kohli hit a ton - which was his 71st century across formats! With an authoritative pull shot against Fareed Ahmad's short ball, he cleared the deep mid-wicket boundary to reach the momentous mark.

Kohli ultimately finished of 122* off just 61 balls, which is the highest individual T20I score for India. He surpassed Rohit Sharma's 118 against Sri Lanka in Indore in 2017. He has also now equalled Ricky Ponting's mark of 71 international centuries. Only Sachin Tendulkar (100) has scored more tons than Kohli and Ponting.

The 34-year-old had been under increasing pressure over the last few months for his lean patch. Some experts even questioned his place in the T20I team, as his strike-rate was not among the best in recent times. However, Kohli has now shut up all those critics with

