Virat Kohli loves to pose for the camera, especially when he is getting clicked by wife Anushka Sharma. Virat Kohli, who is making the most of his winter break , said he has "no stress about pictures" when it gets clicked by "the best photographer" Anushka Sharma. "No stress about pictures when you've got the best photographer taking them for you @AnushkaSharma," Virat Kohli captioned the picture. It is also one of the many pictures Virat Kohli has posted from his vacation in Switzerland with Anushka Sharma.

No stress about pictures when you've got the best photographer taking them for you @AnushkaSharma pic.twitter.com/uK3XO4dFhZ — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) December 31, 2019

Kohli, who celebrated his second marriage anniversary with Anushka in December, had earlier visited Bhutan. It was a place the couple selected to celebrate the India captain's 31st birthday and shared plenty of pictures from the visit.

The trip to Switzerland might also work as a breather for Kohli ahead of the three-match T20I series against Sri Lanka in January which will be followed by three-match One-Day International (ODI) series against Australia.

India have a gruelling schedule in the beginning of 2020. After hosting Sri Lanka and Australia at home, India will tour New Zealand for a five-match T20I series starting from January 24.

New Zealand will then host India for three-match ODI and two-Test series, which concludes on March 4 at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch.

Kohli, meanwhile, will look to maintain his fine run as a captain and player in the new year as well.