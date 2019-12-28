 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

Cricket

Virat Kohli Enjoys Downtime With Anushka Sharma On Snow-Covered Mountain

Updated: 28 December 2019 22:04 IST

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are enjoying some downtime at a snow-covered mountain and the India captain shared some glimpses of it.

Virat Kohli Enjoys Downtime With Anushka Sharma On Snow-Covered Mountain
Virat Kohli shared glimpses from his vacation with wife Anushka Sharma. © Instagram

Virat Kohli, who continued to make breaking records look easy in 2019, enjoyed some downtime with wife Anushka Sharma on a snow-covered mountain. Kohli will be back on national duty ahead of India's Twenty20 International (T20I) series against Sri Lanka but before that he seems to be making the most of his winter break. Kohli, however, did not reveal the location of the place he is vacationing in but the fans as usual poured in their love for the powercouple on the pictures posted by the India captain on Instagram and Twitter.

Kohli, who celebrated his second marriage anniversary with Anushka in December, had earlier visited Bhutan. It was a place the couple selected to celebrate the India captain's 31st birthday and shared plenty of pictures from the visit.

The trip might also work as a breather for Kohli ahead of the three-match T20I series against Sri Lanka in January which will be followed by three-match One-Day International (ODI) series against Australia.

India have a gruelling schedule in the beginning of 2020. After hosting Sri Lanka and Australia at home, India will tour New Zealand for a five-match T20I series starting from January 24. 

New Zealand will then host India for three-match ODI and two-Test series, which concludes on March 4 at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch. 

Kohli, meanwhile, will look to maintain his fine run as a captain and player in the new year as well. 

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team Virat Kohli Virat Kohli Cricket
Get the latest India vs West Indies 2019-20 news, check out the India vs West Indies 2019-20 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs West Indies 2019-20 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Kohli and Anushka are enjoying some downtime at a mountain
  • The trip might also work as a refreshment for Kohli
  • He will be back on national duty before India's T20I series vs Sri Lanka
Related Articles
Sourav Ganguly Feels Beating Australia In Test Series Next Year Will Be A Challenge For India
Sourav Ganguly Feels Beating Australia In Test Series Next Year Will Be A Challenge For India
MS Dhoni Has Communicated Future Plans To Virat Kohli, Claims Sourav Ganguly
MS Dhoni Has Communicated Future Plans To Virat Kohli, Claims Sourav Ganguly
World Cup Glory And The Virat Kohli Era: Indian Cricket In The Decade Gone By
World Cup Glory And The Virat Kohli Era: Indian Cricket In The Decade Gone By
Virat Kohli Named In Wisden Cricketers Of The Decade List
Virat Kohli Named In Wisden Cricketers Of The Decade List
Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni Feature In Wisden Teams Of The Decade
Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni Feature In Wisden Teams Of The Decade
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 India India 120
2 New Zealand New Zealand 112
3 South Africa South Africa 102
4 England England 102
5 Australia Australia 102
Last updated on: 25 December 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.