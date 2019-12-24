MS Dhoni Named Captain, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Included In Cricket Australia's ODI Team Of Decade

MS Dhoni has been out of action since India's World Cup exit on July 9, 2019, but his impressive leadership skills helped him seal the captain's and wicketkeeper's role in Cricket Australia's One-day International team of the decade. Current India captain Virat Kohli and his deputy Rohit Sharma were also included in the team announced by Cricket Australia on Tuesday. "The input of MS Dhoni with the bat did tail off during the latter part of the decade, but he was a dominant force in a golden period for India's one-day side," Cricket.com.au said in a report on its ODI team of the decade.

"Having assured his greatness by guiding his nation to World Cup glory on home soil in 2011, the right-hander became India's ultimate finisher with the bat," the report read further.

The 38-year-old wicketkeeper-batsman led India to their second World Cup triumph in 2011. Having represented India in 350 ODIs, 90 Tests and 98 T20Is, Dhoni has scored 17,266 international runs, which includes 10,773 runs in the 50-over format.

From behind the stumps, Dhoni has affected a staggering 829 dismissals.

"Dhoni's average of more than 50 is undoubtedly boosted by the fact 49 of his innings were unbeaten. But on the 28 occasions he has been not out in a run chase this decade, India have lost only three times. And his work behind the stumps has rarely let him or his bowlers down," the report read further in praise of former India captain.

Dhoni is currently on a sabbatical from cricket and has missed the bilateral series against the West Indies, South Africa and Bangladesh. He wasn't included in squads for upcoming T20I series against Sri Lanka and ODI series against Australia.

Apart from the three Indians, the Cricket Australia's ODI team includes Hashim Amla, AB de Villiers, Shakib al Hasan, Jos Buttler, Rashid Khan, Mitchell Starc, Trent Boult and Lasith Malinga.