For most global sporting icons, fame is measured in shirt sales, social media followers, endorsement deals, etc. But for Rashid Khan, the world's premier T20 leg-spinner, the weight of the celebrity lifestyle he leads comes at a big cost, and added security measures. In a candid interview with former England captain Kevin Pietersen, the superstar spinner shed light on the side effects a cricketer of his profile has to lead in his homeland, Afghanistan.

The conversation between the two started with Pietersen asking Rashid if he can freely roam in the streets of Kabul, to which the spinner replied 'no'. What Rashid revealed next left the former England batter stunned.

Rashid Khan: "I can't walk in the street in Afghanistan. I have a bulletproof car."

Kevin Pietersen: "You have a bulletproof car in Kabul? Why?"

Rashid Khan: "It's for safety. You don't want to be in the wrong place at the wrong time. It's normal in Afghanistan. Everyone has it."

For Rashid, the car isn't a symbol of luxury or status; it is a fundamental tool for personal safety. In a country where instability remains a constant backdrop, there remain many security risks.

Perhaps the most striking part of the conversation was Rashid's insistence that such extreme measures are "normal." While Pietersen reacted with disbelief, Rashid's calm demeanour highlighted the level of acceptance he has gained by living in Afghanistan, a conflict-prone region.

Rashid Khan is arguably Afghanistan's most famous citizen, making him a high-value target for those seeking to make a political statement. His success in leagues like the IPL and BBL brings a level of perceived wealth that mandates constant security to a large extent.

Despite the armoured transport and the inability to walk freely in his own city, Rashid continues to represent Afghanistan with absolute pride.