MS Dhoni Completes 15 Years In International Cricket, Kings XI Punjab Lead Wishes On Twitter

MS Dhoni completed 15 years in international cricket on Monday. From his debut on this day in 2004 against Bangladesh in Chattogram, MS Dhoni has glorified his status as a cricketing legend in the last 15 years. MS Dhoni led India to two World Cups and established himself as one of the greatest finishers the game has seen. Known for his cool and calm demeanour, the former India captain is a figure loved and respected by teammates and opponents alike and commands a huge fanbase. So it is no surprise that wishes poured in for the 38-year-old cricketer on this special occasion.

Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Kings XI Punjab led the way with a unique tweet to signify just how difficult it will be for any team to replace MS Dhoni.

1⃣5⃣ years ago, we learnt to play the Mahi way! #SaddaPunjab #15YearsOfDhonism @msdhoni pic.twitter.com/N3yIP3NR4e — Kings XI Punjab (@lionsdenkxip) December 23, 2019

"Miss this man on the field .." one user tweeted along with a video of Dhoni taking a blinder behind the stumps.

"No one can replace for you thala...." wrote another fan.

"This Craze of MS DHONI is Unmatchable for Ages," wrote a fan along with a video of someone in an India jersey praying in front of Dhoni's poster.

More such tweets congratulating and wishing MS Dhoni flooded Twitter.

When it's about team player

First person who comes in my mind is THALA#15YearsOfDhonism #Dhoni pic.twitter.com/QK3Tewi9d7 — Hemanth Satya (@hemanthkalk) December 23, 2019

This Signature 6 From Mahi Last Till My Death.....



DHONI ....#15YearsofDhoni pic.twitter.com/fGOwfQtc9j — ViNaYaK KaViN (@Vinayakkavin1) December 23, 2019

This only happens to dhoni #15YearsOfDhonism pic.twitter.com/znq3YYjRjz — Ala cunning puram lo (@YashwanthVarm16) December 22, 2019

Only die hard MS Dhoni fans can relate to this one! #15YearsOfDhonism @msdhoni pic.twitter.com/E9lW6hWTlh — MS Dhoni Fans Official (@msdfansofficial) December 22, 2019

This Craze of MS DHONI is Unmatchable for Ages



RT if you are Proud MS Dhoni Fan#15YearsOfDhonism pic.twitter.com/u0ZALO98XW — Sharukh (@sharukhMSD) December 22, 2019

MS Dhoni has represented India in 90 Tests, 350 ODIs and 98 T20 Internationals.

MS Dhoni last appeared for India in their World Cup semi-final defeat to New Zealand. He took a sabbatical after that and has not been included in any series since, sparking speculation about his future. But fans can expect to see him next when the IPL 2020 kicks off in March.