MS Dhoni Has Communicated Future Plans To Virat Kohli, Claims Sourav Ganguly

Updated: 28 December 2019 18:34 IST

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly is confident that MS Dhoni has communicated about his future plans to India captain Virat Kohli and the selectors.

MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli representing Team India. © Twitter

MS Dhoni, who is in the twilight years of his career, has not donned the Team India jersey since the World Cup 2019. One of the most successful captain on international circuit, MS Dhoni initially took a two-month sabbatical from cricket, but even after that he did not return to play for the national team. With MS Dhoni keeping himself away from the cricketing action, speculations over his future is rife but BCCI president Sourav Ganguly believes, he has already communicated about his future plans to India captain Virat Kohli.

"He's (MS Dhoni) had communication with the captain, I am sure he has had communication with the selectors, and I don't think this is the platform to discuss about it," Ganguly said in the latest episode of 'Inspiration' on India Today.

Dhoni's performance during the World Cup 2019 was criticised severely due to his poor strike rate and diminishing finishing abilities. However, Dhoni was the go-to man for Kohli and his bowlers due to his experience and ability to read the game.

Dhoni, 38, led India to title wins in the inaugural World T20 in South Africa in 2007 and the ODI World Cup at home in 2011.

Ganguly also believes it will be hard to find someone of Dhoni's caliber. "You won't get another MS Dhoni very, very soon, but what he does -- whether he wants to play, whether he doesn't want to play, is up to him."

Dhoni has so far refused to talk regarding his future. At an event in Mumbai earlier, Dhoni had said questions regarding his return to cricket should only be asked after January 2020.

(With PTI inputs)

