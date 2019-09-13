 
Watch: Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli's Adorable PDA Will Leave You All Mushy

Updated: 13 September 2019 10:25 IST

Virat Kohli and wife Anushka Sharma shared an adorable moment during a gala function at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on Thursday.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma pictured attending the ceremony at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. © AFP

Feroz Shah Kotla Cricket Stadium was on Thursday renamed after former union minister and president of the Delhi & District Cricket Association (DDCA) Arun Jaitley, who died last month. During the same event, which was held at the Weightlifting Auditorium of the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, a new pavilion stand at Delhi's famous cricket venue was also named after current India captain Virat Kohli. Members of the Indian team and Virat Kohli's wife Anushka Sharma were also present on the momentous occasion, which was also attended by former sports minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari and former India skipper Kapil Dev, among others.

During the function in Delhi, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli were caught on camera sharing an adorable moment while sat next to each other, which left Twitterati all mushy.

After the virtual unveiling of the stand, Kohli thanked the DDCA, his team members and his childhood coach. While thanking his family, Kohli recalled an incident from 2001 when he had gone to watch a Test match against Zimbabwe with his brother.

"Never thought I would be honoured at such a grand scale. Don't know how to address this as my family, wife, brother, sister-in-law are here," said Kohli during the glittering function held at the Weightlifting Hall of the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.

"It was in 2001 (2000) during a match against Zimbabwe, my childhood coach Rajkumar Sharma gave me two tickets. I remember clinging to the gallery grill asking for Javagal Srinath's autograph. I was telling my brother how far we have come."

"So today to have a pavilion in my name at the same stadium is surreal and a great honour," he added.

A short video and an animation film on Kohli's journey from being an U-19 player to India captain was shown during the event, which was attended by the entire Indian cricket team and support staff.

Talking about his relation with the late Arun Jaitley, Kohli said: "I told Arun Jaitley ji's family that the world knew him differently but I have known him just as a human being.

"He came to my residence after my father's death and gave me courage and strength. It's a momentous occasion today," added Kohli.

(With PTI inputs)

Highlights
  • Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma share adorable moment at an event in Delhi
  • Feroz Shah Kotla was renamed the Arun Jaitley Cricket Stadium
  • A new pavilion stand was named after India captain Virat Kohli
