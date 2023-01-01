India star batter Virat Kohli had a memorable run in 2022. The former India skipper, who was going through a lean patch, ended his 1020-day old century drought by smashing his maiden T20I ton against Afghanistan in the Asia Cup 2022. He also ended his ODI century drought, with ascintillating knock in the third ODI against Bangladesh earlier this month. Since then, Kohli did not look back and ended the year as the tenth highest run-scorer of 2022 with a total of 1348 runs. As the year reached to its conclusion on Saturday, the right-handed batter merrily celebrated the day to welcome 2023.

Kohli took to Instagram and posted some pictures with his wife and Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma and wrote "2023" with a heart.

Apart from Kohli, legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar took to Twitter to wish fans a very happy new year while sharing a video of him tapping the ball repeatedly with his bat.

"Knock knock... who's there? It's 2023! #HappyNewYear," tweeted Tendulkar.

Meanwhile, in India, the new year celebrations began in full swing to welcome the year 2023.

From Delhi to Mumbai and Chennai to Kolkata, the mood on the December 31st night was like a merry-go-round.

In Delhi, people in large numbers gathered at India Gate to celebrate New Year. Special parties were organized at pubs and clubs in different parts of the national capital.

Excitement was on the rocks in Mumbai, the 'city of dreams' where people were swaying to the exhilarating musical extravaganza at the pubs. A huge crowd flocked to Marine Drive in Mumbai to celebrate New Year.

(With ANI Inputs)

