The United States of America on Tuesday successfully defended the lowest-ever total of 122 in a non-curtailed ODI match to beat Oman by 57 runs in a their Cricket World Cup League 2 match. It is the lowest successfully defended totals in men's ODIs and excluding matches with a revised target or reduced overs. In conditions heavily favouring spin, it was the metronomic work of Nosthush Kenjige that led the American charge, with the left-arm spinner claiming 5/11 from 7.3 overs to sink the hosts for just 65.

According to ESOPN Cricinfo, the previous lowest total defended in a full ODI was India's 125 against Pakistan in 1985. India won the game by 38 runs in Sharjah.

Milind Kumar's off-spin (2/17) claimed the key wicket of Oman captain Jatinder Singh (7) and the men from the Sultanate showed little resolve in their chase.

Harmeet Singh (1/25) and Yasir Mohammed's 2/10 complimented Kenjige, who wrapped up proceedings by trapping No 11 Siddharth Bukkapatnam (0).

The score of 65 all-out is also Oman's lowest in the men's international format.

While the surface at the Oman Cricket Academy has shown more zip in previous years, most notably at the 2021 edition of the T20 World Cup, the recent ODI tri-series which forms part of Cricket World Cup 2027 qualification has seen conditions suit slower bowlers.

Not a single over of pace was bowled in the match, with Oman's five-pronged spin attack matched by USA's Milind Kumar, Harmeet Singh, Yasir Mohammad and Kenjige.

Electing to bowl in the hope of emulating their spin success against Namibia two days prior, the hosts stifled Monank Patel's side, with the skipper (0) being one of the five batters to fall inside the first 13 overs.

Aaron Jones (16) and Sanjay Krishnamurthi (16) fought in spite of the elements, though it was Milind (47*) on a solo mission, hitting six boundaries to move the score past three figures.

The Americans lasted just 35.3 overs with Shakeel Ahmad's 3/20, the best for the Omanis, though the effort would be usurped by their opposition's spin quartet.

