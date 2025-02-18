Former Pakistan Kamran Akmal has rubbished the comparisons between star India batter Virat Kohli and Babar Azam. Akmal suggested that there is no comparison between Kohli and Babar, saying that the former is in a league of his own. Furthermore, Akmal also called out social media users for drawing parallels between the two, labelling such fans as "foolish". While both Kohli and Babar are going through a dip in form, Akmal feels that the former India captain has set a different benchmark, delivering top performances over the years.

"Bewakoof log hai (people who rate Babar Azam similar to Virat Kohli are foolish). Virat Kohli is such a big player. He has been a role model globally. He has played with so much passion. Such players are hard to come by. He has set such a high benchmark. There is no comparison between the two," said Akmal, as quoted by Hindustan Times.

Speaking on Babar's recent struggles across the format, Akmal expressed confidence that his cousin will regain his form in the Champions Trophy, which will be held in Pakistan, barring India matches. Akmal said that the entire nation is rooting up for Babar to notch up his 20th ODI century, a feat achieved by only one Pakistan player (Saeed Anwar) in the past.

"Virat is such a big player but in the last few years, he has also been struggling for runs. He has just 3 Test tons in the last five years. Babar is also going through a lean run. He just needs to follow the process. The entire country is waiting for his 20th ODI ton. Maybe he gets back among the runs in the Champions Trophy. We want him to score at least 30-35 ODI centuries," he added.

Ahead of Pakistan's Champions Trophy opener against New Zealand, Babar said he is determined to guide his team to another triumph, this time in front of their passionate fans.

"I am very excited," Babar was quoted by ICC as saying "We are going to have an ICC tournament in Pakistan after a very long time. As a player, I am very excited, and all the fans are excited."

"When you have responsibility as a senior player and the team relies on you, I take it in a positive way," Babar said. "I try to give my best in every match so that Pakistan wins, and I enjoy my cricket."

"There is no pressure of anything. What has happened in the past is beyond us. We have discussed our mistakes and worked on them, and we will try not to repeat them," he added.

Kohili's record, on the other hand, speaks for itself. He has 50 ODI hundreds to his name, a feat achieved by none.